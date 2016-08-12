immiBorn 26 January 1983
immi
1983-01-26
immi Biography (Wikipedia)
Mayu Nakazawa (中澤真由 Nakazawa Mayu), known by the stage name immi, is a Japanese Electronica singer and songwriter. She is signed onto DefStar Records. While she writes and composes her own music, she is also regularly produced by N.A.i.D. and JETBIKINI.
immi Tracks
Jhoom
Menis
Jhoom
Jhoom
Last played on
Chal Mere Naal (feat. TaZzZ)
immi
Chal Mere Naal (feat. TaZzZ)
Chal Mere Naal (feat. TaZzZ)
Last played on
Shutdown (feat. Surinder Rattan & immi)
iMC
Shutdown (feat. Surinder Rattan & immi)
Shutdown (feat. Surinder Rattan & immi)
Performer
Last played on
ISHQ (iMC Remix)
immi
ISHQ (iMC Remix)
ISHQ (iMC Remix)
Last played on
Ishq (feat. Priti Menon)
immi
Ishq (feat. Priti Menon)
Ishq (feat. Priti Menon)
Last played on
Ishq (feat. Priti Menon)
Immi
Ishq (feat. Priti Menon)
Ishq (feat. Priti Menon)
Performer
Featured Artist
Last played on
Shutdown (feat. Surinder Rattan)
TaZzZ
Shutdown (feat. Surinder Rattan)
Shutdown (feat. Surinder Rattan)
Last played on
Shutdown (feat. immi & Surinder Rattan)
TaZzZ
Shutdown (feat. immi & Surinder Rattan)
Shutdown (feat. immi & Surinder Rattan)
Last played on
Fire (feat. TaZzZ)
immi
Fire (feat. TaZzZ)
Fire (feat. TaZzZ)
Last played on
Jhoom
Words Ali, TaZzZ, Menis & immi
Jhoom
Jhoom
Performer
Last played on
Fire
immi
Fire
Fire
Last played on
Jhoom Remix
Steelbanglez, Words Ali, immi & Taz
Jhoom Remix
Jhoom Remix
Last played on
