Patrick FyffeBorn 23 January 1942. Died 11 May 2002
Patrick Fyffe
Patrick Fyffe Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick Fyffe (23 January 1942–11 May 2002) was an English female impersonator, best known for playing the character of Dame Hilda Bracket, alongside George Logan as Dr Evadne Hinge as the duo "Hinge and Bracket". Fyffe's original accompanist was Jim Hardwick, a men's hairdresser, also from Stafford.
