Gori Women's ChoirGeorgian women choir. Formed 1970
Gori Women's Choir
1970
Gori Women's Choir Performances & Interviews
Katie Melua on her relationship with the Gori Women's Choir and her homeland, Georgia
2016-10-21
Katie Melua chats to Sean Rafferty about working with the Georgian choir live on In Tune. Music: 'The Little Swallow', traditional Ukrainian carol arr. Bob Chilcott & Katie Melua.
Katie Melua on her relationship with the Gori Women's Choir and her homeland, Georgia
Gori Women's Choir Tracks
Chorali
Last played on
The Little Swallow
Trad., Katie Melua & Gori Women's Choir
Composer
Last played on
Chorali - Chorale
Josef Ketchakhmadze
Last played on
Upalo tchemo Jeso (Christ My Lord)
Yekutime Kotchlamazashvili
Last played on
Archaica I
Josef Ketchakhmadze
Last played on
Playlists featuring Gori Women's Choir
Past BBC Events
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Merry Christmas!
Southbank Centre, London
2016-12-10T22:58:13
10
Dec
2016
