Freeform Five is an English electronic group led by DJ, producer, and songwriter Anu Pillai. It was his remix of Isolee’s "Beau Mot Plage" in 1999 that alerted many to this group.

The Freeform Five DJ mix albums Bisous Bisous II and Misch Masch were released in 2005 and 2006. Over the years, Anu has remixed tracks for artist such as N*E*R*D, Brian Wilson, X-Press 2 and David Byrne, Jamie Lidell, Justin Timberlake, Felix Da Housecat and The Killers. Freeform Five continue to perform at clubs like Fabric (London), Manumission (Ibiza), Week End (Berlin), Razz (Barcelona), Paris Paris (Paris), Lux (Lisbon) and tours in Australia, Scandinavia, North America, Mexico, Brazil and Japan.

The 2004 studio album Strangest Things is an inspired mix of Prince, Blondie, and Kraftwerk (mixed with acid house) with a series of vinyl-only releases including "Perspex Sex", "Electromagnetic" and "Eeeeaaooww". The song No More Conversations was re-released in 2007 with a new Mylo remix.

In addition to his own work, Anu writes and produces with other artists. He also remixes songs by other artists on his record label Perspex Recordings.