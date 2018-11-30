The Amazing Rhythm AcesFormed 1974
The Amazing Rhythm Aces
1974
The Amazing Rhythm Aces Biography (Wikipedia)
The Amazing Rhythm Aces is an American country rock group, which has characterized its music as "American music" or "roots music"—a blend of rock, country, blues, R&B, folk, reggae and Latino. The band is best known for its 1970s hit "Third Rate Romance". It has released 18 albums over 30 years (a period including a 15-year hiatus). The band's music is distinguished by its eclectic scope, literate and often quirky lyrics, and distinctive vocals by lead singer and songwriter Russell Smith.
The Amazing Rhythm Aces Tracks
Third Rate Romance
The Amazing Rhythm Aces
Third Rate Romance
Third Rate Romance
Last played on
Mystery Train
The Amazing Rhythm Aces
Mystery Train
Mystery Train
Last played on
Spirit Walk
The Amazing Rhythm Aces
Spirit Walk
Spirit Walk
Last played on
