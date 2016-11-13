ArenaBritish prog rock band. Formed 1995
Arena
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c0b6a3ee-ec0e-4d15-95b4-4d45c2bb3d89
Arena Biography (Wikipedia)
Arena are an English neo-progressive rock musical group founded in 1995. The band's style ranges from symphonic to hard rock.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Arena Tracks
Sort by
Ascension
Arena
Ascension
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ascension
Last played on
In Love
Arena
In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Love
Last played on
Arena Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist