Abraham Orellana (born June 16, 1989), better known as his stage name AraabMuzik (stylized as araabMUZIK), is an American record producer and DJ. Araabmuzik made a name for himself by performing beats and instrumentals live and in real time on a Music Production Center (MPC) drum machine. He uses MPC to produce rapid, rhythmic drum patterns and creates melodies with samples and other sounds.

Araabmuzik's musical style includes EDM and Hip Hop, with live elements making a significant contribution to his sound. He has performed on the EDM festival circuit and other live club performances. Over the years, Araabmuzik has continued to build his fame through releasing solo instrumental projects, and producing for hip hop artists such as Cam'ron, ASAP Rocky, Fabolous, and Joe Budden.