R.B. GreavesBorn 28 November 1944. Died 27 September 2012
R.B. Greaves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04yd7yg.jpg
1944-11-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c0b2fb00-4fe2-487f-a82b-239be67597e0
R.B. Greaves Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronald Bertram Aloysius "R. B." Greaves III (November 28, 1943 – September 27, 2012) was an American singer who had chart success in 1969 with the pop single "Take a Letter Maria". A number two hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, this single sold one million copies, and it earned gold record certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. Greaves also reached the Top 40 in early 1970 with "(There's) Always Something There to Remind Me".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
R.B. Greaves Tracks
Sort by
Something There To Remind Me
R.B. Greaves
Something There To Remind Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd7yg.jpglink
Something There To Remind Me
Last played on
Take A Letter, Maria
R.B. Greaves
Take A Letter, Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd7yg.jpglink
whiter shade of pale
R.B. Greaves
whiter shade of pale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd7yg.jpglink
whiter shade of pale
Last played on
Take A Letter
R.B. Greaves
Take A Letter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd7yg.jpglink
Take A Letter
Last played on
Paperback Writer
R.B. Greaves
Paperback Writer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd7yg.jpglink
Paperback Writer
Last played on
Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher
R.B. Greaves
Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd7yg.jpglink
Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher
Last played on
(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher And Higher
R.B. Greaves
(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher And Higher
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd7yg.jpglink
Your Love Keeps Lifting Me
R.B. Greaves
Your Love Keeps Lifting Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd7yg.jpglink
Your Love Keeps Lifting Me
Last played on
R.B. Greaves Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist