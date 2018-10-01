Joy Lynn WhiteBorn 24 July 1961
Joy Lynn White
1961-07-24
Joy Lynn White Biography (Wikipedia)
Joy Lynn White (born July 24, 1961) is an American country music singer-songwriter. White was born in Arkansas but raised in Mishawaka, Indiana. Signed to Columbia Records in 1992, she released her debut album Between Midnight & Hindsight that same year. In 1993, she was nominated for Top New Female Vocalist at the Academy of Country Music Awards, but lost to Michelle Wright. A critical favorite, reviewer Alanna Nash once described White as "a fiery redhead with a wild-and-wounded delivery and an attitude that says she’s not to be ignored." The Dixie Chicks covered both "Cold Day in July" from White's first album and "Tonight the Heartache's on Me" from her Wild Love album.
Girls With Apartments In Nashville
