Tori Amos Biography (Wikipedia)
Tori Amos (born Myra Ellen Amos, August 22, 1963) is an American singer-songwriter and pianist. She is a classically trained musician with a mezzo-soprano vocal range. Having already begun composing instrumental pieces on piano, Amos won a full scholarship to the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins University at the age of five, the youngest person ever to have been admitted. She was expelled at the age of 11 for what Rolling Stone described as "musical insubordination." Amos was the lead singer of the short-lived 1980s pop group Y Kant Tori Read before achieving her breakthrough as a solo artist in the early 1990s. Her songs focus on a broad range of topics, including sexuality, feminism, politics, and religion.
Her charting singles include "Crucify", "Silent All These Years", "God", "Cornflake Girl", "Caught a Lite Sneeze", "Professional Widow", "Spark", "1000 Oceans", "Flavor", and "A Sorta Fairytale", her most commercially successful single in the U.S. to date. Amos has received five MTV VMA nominations, eight Grammy Award nominations, and won an Echo Klassik award for her classical crossover album. She is listed on VH1's 1999 "100 Greatest Women of Rock and Roll" list.
- Tori Amos in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01z4p57.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01z4p57.jpg2014-05-18T11:58:00.000ZTori Amos performs two songs in the Radio 2 green room for Sir Terryhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01z4p5q
Tori Amos in Session
Tori Amos Tracks
Sort by
Cornflake Girl
Blue Skies (Deep Dish Blue Phunk Mix) (feat. Tori Amos)
Professional Widow
Pretty Good Year
Winter
Pink And Glitter
Crucify
Murder He Says
Silent All These Years
Latest Tori Amos News
Tori Amos Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"It would be like a young nun meeting the Pope" – Sharon Horgan imagines meeting Kate Bush
-
Kate Bush's 'Pi' is given the Anne Sofie von Otter treatment
-
"I was terrified" - Kate Bush on her return to performing live after 35 years
-
Billie & Me - Kate Bush
-
Kate Bush - Kashka From Baghdad
-
Annie Clark and Natasha Khan talk about Kate Bush's The Sensual World
-
Brett Anderson and Natasha Khan discuss Kate Bush's Hounds of Love
-
Steve Coogan and Dr Katherine Angel on Kate Bush's Wow
-
Kate Bush nominated for the Singers Hall of Fame