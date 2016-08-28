William ColvigBorn 13 March 1917. Died 1 March 2000
William Colvig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1917-03-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c0b1721d-34c8-4bec-9afb-2c5285edf4e5
William Colvig Biography (Wikipedia)
William (Bill) Colvig (March 13, 1917 – March 1, 2000) was an electrician and amateur musician who was the partner for 33 years of composer Lou Harrison, whom he met in San Francisco in 1967. Colvig helped construct the American gamelan used in works such as the puppet opera Young Caeser [sic] (1971), La Koro Sutro (1972), and the Suite for Violin and American Gamelan (1974).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
William Colvig Tracks
Sort by
Avalokiteshvara
Lou Harrison
Avalokiteshvara
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gmp14.jpglink
Avalokiteshvara
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist