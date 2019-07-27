Oslo Cathedral Choir
Oslo Cathedral Choir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c0b11fbe-4e04-4ec2-adaa-78041bde484d
Oslo Cathedral Choir Tracks
Sort by
Cantata no.36c (BWV.36c) "Schwingt freudig euch empor"
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no.36c (BWV.36c) "Schwingt freudig euch empor"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata no.36c (BWV.36c) "Schwingt freudig euch empor"
Last played on
Back to artist