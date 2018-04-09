Papa Charlie JacksonBorn 10 November 1887. Died 7 May 1938
Papa Charlie Jackson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1887-11-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c0b0d027-826a-4d22-97db-d89256302a8b
Papa Charlie Jackson Biography (Wikipedia)
Papa Charlie Jackson (November 10, 1887 – May 7, 1938) was an early American bluesman and songster who accompanied himself with a banjo guitar, a guitar, or a ukulele. His recording career began in 1924. Much of his life remains a mystery, but his draft card lists his birthplace as New Orleans, Louisiana, and his death certificate states that he died in Chicago, Illinois, on May 7, 1938.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Papa Charlie Jackson Tracks
Sort by
Sheik of Desplaines Street
Papa Charlie Jackson
Sheik of Desplaines Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sheik of Desplaines Street
Last played on
You Put It In, I'Ll Take It Out
Papa Charlie Jackson
You Put It In, I'Ll Take It Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Put It In, I'Ll Take It Out
Last played on
Papa Charlie Jackson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist