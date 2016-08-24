Helge StenBorn 26 January 1971
Helge Sten
1971-01-26
Helge Sten Biography (Wikipedia)
Deathprod is the musical pseudonym used by Norwegian artist Helge Sten for his ambient music project. He is married to Norwegian singer Susanna Wallumrød.
Sow Your Gold In The White Foliated Earth
Helge Sten
Sow Your Gold In The White Foliated Earth
Performer
Performer
Last played on
Mellodome
Christian Wallumrød, Sidsel Endresen, Helge Sten, Christian Wallumrød, Sidsel Endresen & Helge Sten
Mellodome
Composer
Composer
Last played on
Wobber
Sidsel Endresen
Wobber
Wobber
Last played on
Black Aurora Pt. 3
John Paul Jones & Helge Sten
Black Aurora Pt. 3
Performer
Performer
Last played on
QUAD 3
Helge Sten
QUAD 3
QUAD 3
Last played on
Who By Fire
Helge Sten
Who By Fire
Last played on
Last played on
Heylo
Sidsel Endresen
Heylo
Heylo
Last played on
Oldenwold
Christian Wallumrød
Oldenwold
Oldenwold
Last played on
