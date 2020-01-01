Joe Bridgewater
Joe Bridgewater
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c0abad67-cb4d-443c-9a9f-9491c01bf57c
Joe Bridgewater Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Bridgewater was an American R&B trumpeter who recorded often with Ray Charles.
In Houston in 1973, he played in the Sonny Franklin Big Band with Tom Archia, Arnett Cobb, Cedric Haywood and his bandmate from the Ray Charles band, Don Wilkerson, with guest appearances by Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson and Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joe Bridgewater Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist