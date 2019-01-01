Robert ShearmanBorn 10 February 1970
Robert Shearman
1970-02-10
Robert Shearman Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Charles Shearman (sometimes credited as Rob Shearman; 10 February 1970, Horsham, Sussex) is an English television, radio, stage play and short story writer. He is known for his World Fantasy Award-winning short stories, as well as his work for Doctor Who, and his association with Jarvis & Ayres Productions (Martin Jarvis and Rosalind Ayres) which has resulted in six plays for BBC Radio 4, broadcast in the station's regular weekday Afternoon Play slot, and one classic serial.
