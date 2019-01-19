Antonio de AlmeidaFrench conductor. Born 20 January 1928. Died 18 February 1997
Antonio de Almeida
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1928-01-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c0a9d6b7-a173-4d07-9f33-07b7ddd5d726
Antonio de Almeida Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonio de Almeida (20 January 1928 in Neuilly-sur-Seine – 18 February 1997 in Pittsburgh) was a French conductor and musicologist of Portuguese-American descent.
Born Antonio Jacques de Almeida Santos in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, his father was the financier Baron de Almeida Santos of Lisbon, his mother was the former Barbara Tapper of Highland Park near Chicago. His godfather was pianist Arthur Rubinstein.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Antonio de Almeida Tracks
Sort by
Harp Concerto in C major: III. Rondeau
François‐Adrien Boïeldieu
Harp Concerto in C major: III. Rondeau
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harp Concerto in C major: III. Rondeau
Last played on
Ballet des flocons de neige (Le voyage dans la lune)
Jacques Offenbach
Ballet des flocons de neige (Le voyage dans la lune)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxl3.jpglink
Ballet des flocons de neige (Le voyage dans la lune)
Last played on
Otello (Act 3: Ballet music)
Giuseppe Verdi
Otello (Act 3: Ballet music)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Otello (Act 3: Ballet music)
Last played on
Air de danse (Les martyrs)
Gaetano Donizetti
Air de danse (Les martyrs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Air de danse (Les martyrs)
Last played on
Mignon (Overture)
Ambroise Thomas
Mignon (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzjf.jpglink
Mignon (Overture)
Last played on
Chants d'Auvergne - Tè, l'co, tè!
Joseph Canteloube
Chants d'Auvergne - Tè, l'co, tè!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqp.jpglink
Chants d'Auvergne - Tè, l'co, tè!
Last played on
Songs of the Auvergne: Deux Bourrees: I. N'ai pas ieu de Mio
Joseph Canteloube
Songs of the Auvergne: Deux Bourrees: I. N'ai pas ieu de Mio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqp.jpglink
Songs of the Auvergne: Deux Bourrees: I. N'ai pas ieu de Mio
Last played on
Chants d'Auvergne (Bailero)
Joseph Canteloube
Chants d'Auvergne (Bailero)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqp.jpglink
Chants d'Auvergne (Bailero)
Last played on
Ballet des flocons de neige from Le Voyage dans la lune (operetta in 4 acts)
Jacques Offenbach
Ballet des flocons de neige from Le Voyage dans la lune (operetta in 4 acts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxl3.jpglink
Ballet des flocons de neige from Le Voyage dans la lune (operetta in 4 acts)
Last played on
Back to artist