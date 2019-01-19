Antonio de Almeida (20 January 1928 in Neuilly-sur-Seine – 18 February 1997 in Pittsburgh) was a French conductor and musicologist of Portuguese-American descent.

Born Antonio Jacques de Almeida Santos in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, his father was the financier Baron de Almeida Santos of Lisbon, his mother was the former Barbara Tapper of Highland Park near Chicago. His godfather was pianist Arthur Rubinstein.