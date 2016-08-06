J.C. HigginbothamBorn 11 May 1906. Died 26 May 1973
J.C. Higginbotham
1906-05-11
J.C. Higginbotham Biography (Wikipedia)
Jay C. (Jack) Higginbotham (May 11, 1906 – May 26, 1973) was an American jazz trombonist. His playing was robust and swinging.
J.C. Higginbotham Tracks
Higginbotham Blues
J.C. Higginbotham
Higginbotham Blues
Higginbotham Blues
Last played on
Panama
Luis Russell, Luis Russell, Henry “Red” Allen, J.C. Higginbotham, Luis Russell, Will Johnson & George "Pops" Foster
Panama
Panama
Last played on
Feelin' The Spirit
Henry Red Allen & Luis Russell, BILL COLEMAN, J.C. Higginbotham, Albert Nicholas, Charlie Holmes, Teddy Hill, Will Johnson, George "Pops" Foster, Paul Barbarin & Henry “Red” Allen
Feelin' The Spirit
Feelin' The Spirit
Last played on
Swing Out
Henry “Red” Allen
Swing Out
Swing Out
Last played on
Feeling Drowsy
Henry “Red” Allen
Feeling Drowsy
Feeling Drowsy
Last played on
I'm On My Way From You
Lionel Hampton, J.C. Higginbotham, Henry “Red” Allen & Sid Catlett
I'm On My Way From You
I'm On My Way From You
Roll Along Prairie Moon
Henry “Red” Allen
Roll Along Prairie Moon
Roll Along Prairie Moon
Doctor Blues
Henry “Red” Allen
Doctor Blues
Doctor Blues
Feeling Drowsy
Henry “Red” Allen
Feeling Drowsy
Feeling Drowsy
Jubilee
Louis Armstrong
Jubilee
Jubilee
Last played on
Swing Out
Henry “Red” Allen
Swing Out
Swing Out
Last played on
Mighty Blues
Port of Harlem Six, Teddy Bunn, Sid Catlett Quartet, Johnny Williams, Frank Newton, J.C. Higginbotham & Albert Ammons
Mighty Blues
Mighty Blues
Last played on
Jersey Lightning
J.C. Higginbotham
Jersey Lightning
Jersey Lightning
Last played on
Haven't Named it Yet
Earl Bostic
Haven't Named it Yet
Haven't Named it Yet
Last played on
Feeling The Spirit
Luis Russell, Luis Russell, Albert Nicholas, J.C. Higginbotham, Teddy Hill, Henry “Red” Allen & BILL COLEMAN
Feeling The Spirit
Feeling The Spirit
Last played on
Sweet Like This
Henry “Red” Allen
Sweet Like This
Sweet Like This
Last played on
Pounding Heart Blues
John Williams, Port of Harlem Jazzmen, Frankie Newton, J.C. Higginbotham, Sidney Bechet, Meade Lux Lewis, Teddy Bunn & Sid Catlett
Pounding Heart Blues
Pounding Heart Blues
Last played on
Panama
Charlie Holmes, Henry Red Allen, Luis Russell, J.C. Higginbotham & George "Pops" Foster
Panama
Panama
Last played on
J.C. Higginbotham Links
