Four Year Strong
2001
Four Year Strong Biography
Four Year Strong is an American easycore band from Worcester, Massachusetts, formed in 2001. The group consists of vocalists and guitarists Dan O'Connor and Alan Day, bassist Joe Weiss, and drummer Jake Massucco. They have released five studio albums; their recent self-titled album was released on June 2, 2015, through Pure Noise Records.
Four Year Strong Tracks
Tonight We Feel Alive (On A Saturday)
Four Year Strong
Tonight We Feel Alive (On A Saturday)
Stolen Credit Card!
Four Year Strong
Stolen Credit Card!
Beatdown In The Key Of Happy
Four Year Strong
Beatdown In The Key Of Happy
Beatdown In The Key Of Happy
Last played on
I'm A Big, Bright, Shining Star
Four Year Strong
I'm A Big, Bright, Shining Star
We All Float Down Here
Four Year Strong
We All Float Down Here
It Must Really Suck to Be Four Year Strong Right Now
Four Year Strong
It Must Really Suck to Be Four Year Strong Right Now
Go Down In History
Four Year Strong
Go Down In History
What's In The Box?
Four Year Strong
What's In The Box?
It Really Must Suck (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Four Year Strong
It Really Must Suck (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Heaven Wasn't Built To Hold Me (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Four Year Strong
Heaven Wasn't Built To Hold Me (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Just Drive (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Four Year Strong
Just Drive (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Stuck In The Middle (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Four Year Strong
Stuck In The Middle (BBC Radio 1 Session)
The Infected
Four Year Strong
The Infected
The Infected
Last played on
The Security Of The Familiar
Four Year Strong
The Security Of The Familiar
Stuck In The Middle
Four Year Strong
Stuck In The Middle
Stuck In The Middle
Last played on
Just Drive
Four Year Strong
Just Drive
Just Drive
Last played on
Its Must Suck To Be In 4ys Right Now
Four Year Strong
Its Must Suck To Be In 4ys Right Now
Tonight We Feel Alive
Four Year Strong
Tonight We Feel Alive
It Must Really Suck To Be You Right Now
Four Year Strong
It Must Really Suck To Be You Right Now
It Must Really Suck To Be You Right Now
Last played on
Last played on
Wasting Time
Four Year Strong
Wasting Time
Wasting Time
Last played on
