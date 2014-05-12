Carl EspenBorn 15 July 1982
Carl Espen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01wrmc3.jpg
1982-07-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c09ffdf2-ed24-4fd4-8ece-fb3fa084dd87
Carl Espen Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Espen Thorbjørnsen (born 15 July 1982), better known as simply Carl Espen, is a Norwegian singer and songwriter, who represented Norway in the Eurovision Song Contest 2014. He performed his song "Silent Storm".
Carl Espen Tracks
Silent Storm (Eurovision 2014 - Norway)
Silent Storm (Eurovision 2014 - Norway)
Silent Storm
Silent Storm
Silent Storm
KB NORWAY (Silent Storm clip)
KB NORWAY (Silent Storm clip)
KB NORWAY (Silent Storm clip)
