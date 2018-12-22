The LettermenFormed 1958
The Lettermen
1958
The Lettermen Biography (Wikipedia)
The Lettermen are an American male pop vocal trio. The Lettermen's trademark is close-harmony pop songs with light arrangements. The group started in 1959. They have had two Top 10 singles (both #7), 16 Top 10 singles on the Adult Contemporary chart (including one #1), 32 consecutive Billboard chart albums, 11 gold records, and five Grammy nominations.
The Lettermen Tracks
It Feels Like Christmas
The Lettermen
It Feels Like Christmas
It Feels Like Christmas
Last played on
When I Fall In Love
The Lettermen
When I Fall In Love
When I Fall In Love
Last played on
The Way You Look Tonight
The Lettermen
The Way You Look Tonight
The Way You Look Tonight
Last played on
Theme From A Summer Place
The Lettermen
Theme From A Summer Place
Theme From A Summer Place
Last played on
Shangri-La
The Lettermen
Shangri-La
Shangri-La
Last played on
Love is a many splendored thing
The Lettermen
Love is a many splendored thing
Love is a many splendored thing
Last played on
Come Back Silly Girl
The Lettermen
Come Back Silly Girl
Dedicated To The One I Love
The Lettermen
Dedicated To The One I Love
Dedicated To The One I Love
Last played on
