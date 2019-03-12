Rosalind Frances EllicottEnglish composer. Born 14 November 1857. Died 24 April 1924
Rosalind Frances Ellicott
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.28.6/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1857-11-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c09c6416-be94-43e4-82dc-74a2e8c49cc9
Biography (Wikipedia)
Rosalind Frances Ellicott (November 14, 1857 – April 5, 1924) was an English composer, considered one of the leading female composers of her generation.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Reverie
Rosalind Frances Ellicott
Reverie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.28.6/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reverie
Last played on
Back to artist