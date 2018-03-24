End of Level BaddieAn indie/alt-punk band based in Brighton. Formed 1 August 2005
End of Level Baddie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqzlp.jpg
2005-08-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c09a434c-d6cc-4666-8d7c-b40d93f986c7
End of Level Baddie Tracks
Sort by
Dance With Me
End of Level Baddie
Dance With Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzlp.jpglink
You Crazy
End of Level Baddie
You Crazy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzlp.jpglink
You Crazy
Last played on
Creeps On The Beach
End of Level Baddie
Creeps On The Beach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzlp.jpglink
Creeps On The Beach
Last played on
Punk Wakeman
End of Level Baddie
Punk Wakeman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzlp.jpglink
Punk Wakeman
Last played on
End of Level Baddie Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist