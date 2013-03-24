Smosh is an American sketch comedy YouTube channel created by Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox.

In 2002, Anthony Padilla created a website named "smosh.com" for making flash animations, and he was later joined by his friend Ian Hecox. Soon afterward, they began to post videos on Smosh's YouTube channel in the autumn of 2005 and quickly became one of the most popular channels on the site. As of November 2018, the Smosh channel has over 7 billion video views and over 23 million subscribers, making it the 33rd most subscribed channel on YouTube.

Since 2012, the Smosh brand has expanded to consist of multiple channels, including a Spanish-language channel (ElSmosh), a channel focused on video gaming content (Smosh Games), and a variety channel (Smosh Pit). The sketches have also included more actors. After Padilla left Smosh in June 2017, Hecox became the only co-founder that is currently an active member of the Smosh team.

The Smosh channel has experienced three different spans as the most subscribed YouTube channel. The first period spanned from May to June 2006, the second spanned from April 2007 to September 2008, and the third span lasted from January to August 2013.