Brian EliasBorn 30 August 1948
Brian Elias
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05d48lc.jpg
1948-08-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c093153d-d33d-42fd-92db-18fa04f81558
Brian Elias Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Elias (born 30 August 1948, Bombay, India) is a British composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brian Elias Performances & Interviews
Brian Elias Tracks
Sort by
The Judas Tree
Brian Elias
The Judas Tree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d48lc.jpglink
The Judas Tree
Last played on
Cello Concerto (Proms 2017)
Brian Elias
Cello Concerto (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tt8t5.jpglink
Cello Concerto (Proms 2017)
Last played on
Brian Elias Quartet
Brian Elias
Brian Elias Quartet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d48lc.jpglink
Brian Elias Quartet
Last played on
Geranos
Brian Elias
Geranos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d48lc.jpglink
Geranos
Last played on
Doubles for orchestra
Brian Elias
Doubles for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d48lc.jpglink
Doubles for orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist