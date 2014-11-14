Erika Köth (September 15, 1925 in Darmstadt – February 20, 1989 in Speyer) was a German operatic high coloratura soprano, particularly associated with the roles of Zerbinetta and Zerlina.

Köth began a musical studies in Darmstadt with Elsa Blank in 1942, and after an interruption resumed them in 1945. She made her stage debut in Kaiserslautern as Philine in Mignon, in 1948, and then sang in Karlsruhe (1950–53). She made her debut at the Munich State Opera and the Vienna State Opera in 1953, and at the Berlin State Opera in 1961. She appeared regularly at the Salzburg Festival (1955–64), as the Queen of the Night and Konstanze and Sophie, and in Bayreuth (1965–68), as the Woodbird. She also made guest appearances in Milan, Paris, London, etc.

Her repertory included: Susanna, Zerlina, Sophie, Despina, The Queen of the Night, Lucia, Gilda, Stravinsky's Le Rossignol, and The Rake's Progress.

She had a small but piercing voice of great agility with a range extending remarkably high.