Paddy Glackin Biography (Wikipedia)
Paddy Glackin (born 5 August 1954) is an Irish fiddler and founding member of the Bothy Band. He is considered one of Ireland's leading traditional fiddle players.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Nine Points Of Roguery / Tommy Peoples
Paddy Glackin
Nine Points Of Roguery / Tommy Peoples
Nine Points Of Roguery / Tommy Peoples
Last played on
St. Anne's Reel (feat. Ricky Skaggs & Mark O’Connor)
Paddy Glackin
St. Anne's Reel (feat. Ricky Skaggs & Mark O’Connor)
St. Anne's Reel (feat. Ricky Skaggs & Mark O’Connor)
Paddy Glackin/ Ricky Scaggs/ Mark O'Connor
St Anne's Reel
Paddy Glackin/ Ricky Scaggs/ Mark O'Connor
Paddy Glackin/ Ricky Scaggs/ Mark O'Connor
Reels: John Stewars/James Byrne's/Pretty Peg/Miss Patterson's Slipper
Paddy Glackin
Reels: John Stewars/James Byrne's/Pretty Peg/Miss Patterson's Slipper
BRID BHAN
Mícheál Ó Domhnaill
BRID BHAN
BRID BHAN
THE BONNY BANKS OF LOCH LOMOND
Mícheál Ó Domhnaill
THE BONNY BANKS OF LOCH LOMOND
THE BONNY BANKS OF LOCH LOMOND
DARBY GALLAGHER'S/CON CASSIDY'S/THE IRISH WASHERWOMAN
Kevin Glackin
DARBY GALLAGHER'S/CON CASSIDY'S/THE IRISH WASHERWOMAN
DARBY GALLAGHER'S/CON CASSIDY'S/THE IRISH WASHERWOMAN
The Dispute at the Crossroads
Paddy Glackin
The Dispute at the Crossroads
AN SNAOISIN TOBAC (THE PINCH OF SNUFF)/AN TeIREANNACH fIANTA (THE WILD IRISHMAN)
Paddy Glackin
AN SNAOISIN TOBAC (THE PINCH OF SNUFF)/AN TeIREANNACH fIANTA (THE WILD IRISHMAN)
Sporting Paddy, John Doherty's, McFarley's
Paddy Glackin
Sporting Paddy, John Doherty's, McFarley's
Munster Buttermilk/Sweet Biddy Daly
Paddy Glackin
Munster Buttermilk/Sweet Biddy Daly
Munster Buttermilk/Sweet Biddy Daly
Trim The Velvet/Kitty's Gona A'milking
Paddy Glackin
Trim The Velvet/Kitty's Gona A'milking
Trim The Velvet/Kitty's Gona A'milking
Elizabeth Kelly's Delight, Elizabeth Kelly's Jig
Paddy Glackin
Elizabeth Kelly's Delight, Elizabeth Kelly's Jig
Sean Tiobraid Arann/An Phis Fhliuch/Old Tipperary/An Phis Fhliuch
Paddy Glackin
Sean Tiobraid Arann/An Phis Fhliuch/Old Tipperary/An Phis Fhliuch
The Dispute At The Crossroads/The Jolly Tinker
Paddy Glackin
The Dispute At The Crossroads/The Jolly Tinker
The Moving Bog, Jenny Picking Cockles, The Hornless Cow
Paddy Glackin
The Moving Bog, Jenny Picking Cockles, The Hornless Cow
An Lon Dubh
Paddy Glackin
An Lon Dubh
An Lon Dubh
Sean Tiobraid Arann/An Phis Fhliuch/Old Tippe
Paddy Glackin
Sean Tiobraid Arann/An Phis Fhliuch/Old Tippe
Past BBC Events
Proms 1987: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
1987-07-19
19
Jul
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
