The Exultate Singers is a choir based in Bristol, UK, made up of 40 adult singers. It has mostly specialised in Christian sacred music.
All Shall Be Well
Exultate Singers
All Shall Be Well
All Shall Be Well
Last played on
Magnificat
Roxanna Panufnik
Magnificat
Magnificat
Performer
Last played on
