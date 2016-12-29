Yung LordBorn 1978
Yung Lord
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c08db124-177c-483e-bac8-7bf6479d065b
Yung Lord Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard "Younglord" Frierson (born 1978) is an American Grammy-nominated hip hop and R&B record producer. In 2014, Frierson founded The Truth Licensing. A major provider of music for Films, TV shows, and commercial ads.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Yung Lord Tracks
Sort by
Put That On My Set (feat. A$AP Rocky, A$AP Nast, Yung Lord & Skepta)
A$AP Mob
Put That On My Set (feat. A$AP Rocky, A$AP Nast, Yung Lord & Skepta)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhj9s.jpglink
Put That On My Set (feat. A$AP Rocky, A$AP Nast, Yung Lord & Skepta)
Last played on
Back to artist