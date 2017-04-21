Brian DavisGuitarist. Born 14 June 1983
Brian Davis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983-06-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c08c15e6-62f2-4fe3-b619-fe0d71e3d8b4
Brian Davis Tracks
Sort by
Frostiana (Seven Country Songs) - Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening
Randall Thompson
Frostiana (Seven Country Songs) - Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnw.jpglink
Frostiana (Seven Country Songs) - Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening
Conductor
Last played on
Brian Davis Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist