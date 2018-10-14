Marilyn Hill Smith
Marilyn Hill Smith
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c0886744-1fed-481d-88e2-9f948c83f669
Marilyn Hill Smith Tracks
I Can Give You The Starlight
I Can Give You The Starlight
My Hero
My Hero
Gay's The Word - Finder Please Return
Ivor Novello
King's Rhapsody - Fly Home, Little Heart
Ivor Novello
King's Rhapsody - Someday my heart will awake
Ivor Novello
The Dancing Years - Act 2 Primrose
Glamorous Night (extract)
Ivor Novello
Glamorous Night - When the Gypsy played
Ivor Novello
Keep the Home Fires Burning
Ivor Novello
CHARMING WEATHER (feat. Peter Morrison)
The Pirates of Penzance..: Act 1, no.7; Oh, is there not one maiden breast?
Arthur Sullivan
Orchestra
Glitter and Be Gay
Vilia
Tell Me Pretty Maiden
Love Is My Reason (Perchance To Dream)
We'll Gather Lilacs
Come Boys, Let's All Be Gay Boys
Past BBC Events
Proms 1989: Prom 52
Royal Albert Hall
1989-09-02T23:26:16
2
Sep
1989
Proms 1988: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
1988-08-06T23:26:16
6
Aug
1988
Proms 1982: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
1982-08-14T23:26:16
14
Aug
1982
Proms 1980: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
1980-08-16T23:26:16
16
Aug
1980
