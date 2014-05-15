Peter Martin Christopherson (also known as Sleazy, 27 February 1955 – 25 November 2010) was a musician, video director, commercial artist, designer and photographer, and former member of British design agency Hipgnosis.

He was one of the original members of the Industrial Records band Throbbing Gristle (TG). After the disbandment of Throbbing Gristle, he participated in the formation of Psychic TV along with Genesis P-Orridge and Geoff Rushton—Rushton later changed his name to John Balance.

After his short time in Psychic TV, Christopherson formed Coil with Balance, which lasted for just under 23 years, until Balance died of a fall in the Weston-super-Mare home he shared with Christopherson. Christopherson participated in the reunification of Throbbing Gristle and, after his relocation to Thailand in 2005, composed an album for his solo endeavour The Threshold HouseBoys Choir. Christopherson died in his sleep on 25 November 2010.