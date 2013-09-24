Eddy LouissBorn 2 May 1941. Died 30 June 2015
1941-05-02
Eddy Louiss (2 May 1941 – 30 June 2015) was a French jazz musician.
His primary instrument was the Hammond organ. As a vocalist, he was a member of Les Double Six of Paris from 1961 through 1963.
He worked with Kenny Clarke, René Thomas, and Jean-Luc Ponty. He was a member of the Stan Getz quartet (with René Thomas and Bernard Lubat) that recorded the Getz album Dynasty (1971).
In duet, he recorded with pianist Michel Petrucciani (1994) and accordionist Richard Galliano (2002). His later recordings, such as Sentimental Feeling and Récit proche, combined jazz with rock and world music.
In 1964, he was awarded the Prix Django Reinhardt.
