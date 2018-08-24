Vincent PeiraniBorn 24 April 1980
Vincent Peirani
1980-04-24
Vincent Peirani Biography
Vincent Peirani (born 24 April 1980) is an award-winning French jazz accordionist, vocalist and composer who has played internationally, collaborating with Denis Colin, François Jeanneau, Youn Sun Nah, Émile Parisien, Michel Portal, Louis Sclavis, and Michael Wollny, among others.
Vincent Peirani Tracks
Vincent Peirani
Michael Wollny
Michael Wollny
Vincent Peirani
Vincent Peirani
Vincent Pierani
Performer
Vincent Peirani
