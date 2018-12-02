Ben RileyAmerican jazz drummer. Born 17 July 1933. Died 18 November 2017
Ben Riley
1933-07-17
Ben Riley Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin Alexander Riley Jr. (July 17, 1933 – November 18, 2017) was an American jazz drummer known for his work with Thelonious Monk, as well as Alice Coltrane, Stan Getz, Woody Herman, Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis, Ahmad Jamal, Kenny Barron, and as member of the group Sphere. During the 1970s he was a member of the New York Jazz Quartet.
Ben Riley Tracks
You Do Something to Me
Sonny Rollins
You Do Something to Me
You Do Something to Me
In Walked Bud
Thelonious Monk
In Walked Bud
In Walked Bud
Green Chimneys
Thelonious Monk
Green Chimneys
Green Chimneys
Boo Boo's Birthday
Thelonious Monk
Boo Boo's Birthday
Boo Boo's Birthday
Raise Four
Thelonious Monk
Raise Four
Raise Four
Ugly Beauty
Thelonious Monk
Ugly Beauty
Ugly Beauty
Thelonious
Thelonious Monk
Thelonious
Thelonious
In Walked Bud
Thelonious Monk
In Walked Bud
In Walked Bud
