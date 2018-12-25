The Modernaires1940s vocal group. Formed 1935
The Modernaires
1935
The Modernaires Biography (Wikipedia)
The Modernaires is an American vocal group, best known for performing in the 1940s alongside Glenn Miller.
The Modernaires Tracks
Jingle Bells (feat. Tex Beneke, Ernie Caceres & The Modernaires)
Glenn Miller And His Orchestra
Jingle Bells (feat. Tex Beneke, Ernie Caceres & The Modernaires)
Jingle Bells (feat. Tex Beneke, Ernie Caceres & The Modernaires)
Don't sit under the Apple Tree
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Don't sit under the Apple Tree
Don't sit under the Apple Tree
Chattanooga Choo Choo
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Chattanooga Choo Choo
Chattanooga Choo Choo
Salute To Glenn Miller
The Modernaires
Salute To Glenn Miller
Salute To Glenn Miller
There Are Such Things
The Modernaires
There Are Such Things
There Are Such Things
Elmer's Tune
Glenn Miller
Elmer's Tune
Elmer's Tune
Aunt Hagar's Blues
Paul Whiteman & His Orchestra
Aunt Hagar's Blues
Aunt Hagar's Blues
Serenade In Blue
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Serenade In Blue
Serenade In Blue
St Louis Blues March
The Modernaires
St Louis Blues March
St Louis Blues March
Let's Dance Medley
The Modernaires
Let's Dance Medley
Let's Dance Medley
