A Global Threat. Formed 1997. Disbanded 2007
A Global Threat
1997
A Global Threat Biography (Wikipedia)
A Global Threat (AGT) was an American hardcore punk band, formed in Bangor, ME in 1997. They released four full-length LPs as well as many 7" EPs and toured extensively throughout the United States.
