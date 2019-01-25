Hamish MacCunn (22 March 1868 – 2 August 1916) was a Scottish late Romantic composer, conductor and teacher. His opera Diarmid (libretto by the Marquis of Lome), was produced at Covent Garden on 23 October 1897. His other music includes cantatas, Concert overtures, part-songs, instrumental pieces and songs, all markedly Scottish in type. He had a genuine love of Scottish folksong, and although he lived in London he was a lifelong champion of Scottish music and of the country's musical life.