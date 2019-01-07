The Danish National Chamber Orchestra (Danish: Danmarks Underholdningsorkester) is a Danish chamber orchestra which existed under the auspices of the Danish Broadcasting Corporation from 1939 to 2014. Since 2015, the orchestra exists under private funding.

The roots of the orchestra date back to 1927, with the formation of an orchestra to perform light music at the Hotel Phoenix by Louis Preil. By 1933, this ensemble, Louis Preils Danseorkester (Louis Preil's Dance Orchestra), had numbered 22 musicians and attained great popularity in Denmark, via radio transmissions. In 1939, DR then formally established the DR Underholdningsorkester (literal translation: Danish Radio Entertainment Orchestra) as a house orchestra that focused on lighter, popular repertoire. Teddy Petersen took over direction of the ensemble in 1943.

The repertoire of the Danish National Chamber Orchestra included classical repertoire such as Mozart, to modern musicals and more recently, collaborations with rock groups. During the tenure of chief conductor Ádám Fischer, which began in 1999, the orchestra made a number of commercial recordings of symphonies and operas by Mozart. As of 2014, the orchestra numbered 42 players.