...And the Native Hipsters was an English post-punk group formed in London in 1979. Centred on the nucleus of musicians William Wilding and Blatt (Nanette Greenblatt), they are best known for their 1980 single, "There Goes Concorde Again", which attracted the attention of BBC Radio 1 DJ John Peel, and reached number five on the UK Independent Charts. The song was listed by New Musical Express in their "NME Writers 100 Best Indie Singles Ever" in 1992.

AllMusic called the Native Hipsters "[o]ne of the more bizarre groups" from the late-1970s and early-1980s.