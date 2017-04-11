Mats Lidström (born 1959) is a Swedish solo cellist, recording artist, chamber musician, composer, teacher and publisher.

His first teacher was Maja Vogl, of the music conservatory in Gothenburg. He then went on to study at the Juilliard School (New York) with Leonard Rose whose own teaching goes straight back to Luigi Boccherini (via Felix Salmond, Bernard Whitehouse, Alfredo Piatti and Gaetano Zanetti).

Lidström plays the "Grützmacher" Rocca (Giuseppe Rocca 1857).