Mats Lidström (born 1959) is a Swedish solo cellist, recording artist, chamber musician, composer, teacher and publisher.
His first teacher was Maja Vogl, of the music conservatory in Gothenburg. He then went on to study at the Juilliard School (New York) with Leonard Rose whose own teaching goes straight back to Luigi Boccherini (via Felix Salmond, Bernard Whitehouse, Alfredo Piatti and Gaetano Zanetti).
Lidström plays the "Grützmacher" Rocca (Giuseppe Rocca 1857).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rondino
Jean Sibelius
Rondino
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Rondino
Last played on
Romance in A minor for cello and piano
Alexander Scriabin
Romance in A minor for cello and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0j.jpglink
Romance in A minor for cello and piano
Performer
Last played on
Valse Russe from 3 Miniatures for piano trio
Frank Bridge
Valse Russe from 3 Miniatures for piano trio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjp.jpglink
Valse Russe from 3 Miniatures for piano trio
Last played on
Tango
Mats Lidström
Tango
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41nn.jpglink
Tango
Last played on
Piano Trio No. 2 in E minor, Op.67 (i. Andante)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Piano Trio No. 2 in E minor, Op.67 (i. Andante)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Piano Trio No. 2 in E minor, Op.67 (i. Andante)
Last played on
Andantino
Lennox Berkeley
Andantino
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgxn.jpglink
Andantino
Last played on
Rondino, Op 81 No 2
Jean Sibelius
Rondino, Op 81 No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Rondino, Op 81 No 2
Last played on
Sonata In A Major Op.80 For Cello And Piano
Charles‐Marie Widor
Sonata In A Major Op.80 For Cello And Piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgy.jpglink
Sonata In A Major Op.80 For Cello And Piano
Last played on
Habanera
Mats Lidström
Habanera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41nn.jpglink
Habanera
Last played on
Poemes de Stephane Mallarme: No. 2, Placet Futile
Peter Rydstrom, Nils‐Erik Sparf, Mats Lidström, Andreas Alin, Matti Hirvikangas, Anne Sofie von Otter, Bengt Forsberg, Ulf Forsberg, Per Billman, Lars Paulsson & Maurice Ravel
Poemes de Stephane Mallarme: No. 2, Placet Futile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41nn.jpglink
Poemes de Stephane Mallarme: No. 2, Placet Futile
Last played on
"Yambamo, yambambe!" (Cinco canciones negras)
Mats Lidström
"Yambamo, yambambe!" (Cinco canciones negras)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41nn.jpglink
"Yambamo, yambambe!" (Cinco canciones negras)
Last played on
The Swan (Carnival of the Animals) (feat. Bengt Forsberg & Mats Lidström)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
The Swan (Carnival of the Animals) (feat. Bengt Forsberg & Mats Lidström)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
The Swan (Carnival of the Animals) (feat. Bengt Forsberg & Mats Lidström)
Last played on
Santa's Voice (feat. Henrik Måwe)
Mats Lidström
Santa's Voice (feat. Henrik Måwe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41nn.jpglink
Santa's Voice (feat. Henrik Måwe)
My Heart is in the East
Mats Lidström
My Heart is in the East
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41nn.jpglink
My Heart is in the East
Le Carnaval des animaux (feat. Bengt Forsberg & Mats Lidström)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Le Carnaval des animaux (feat. Bengt Forsberg & Mats Lidström)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Le Carnaval des animaux (feat. Bengt Forsberg & Mats Lidström)
14 Songs Op.34
Sergei Rachmaninov
14 Songs Op.34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
14 Songs Op.34
Last played on
Hamill Camel
Mats Lidström
Hamill Camel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h41nn.jpglink
Hamill Camel
Last played on
