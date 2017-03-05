CFCF
CFCF Biography (Wikipedia)
CFCF is the stage name of Canadian electronic musician/vocalist Michael Silver. Based in Montreal, Silver took the name CFCF from the call sign of the city's CFCF-TV.
Silver has released five albums and several EPs. In 2015 he released two albums within two weeks: Radiance and Submission on July 31, and The Colours of Life on August 14. His most recent release is Cascades, a collaborative EP recorded with Jean-Michel Blais.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
CFCF Tracks
Hasselblad 1
Jean Michel Blais And CFCF
Ring
CFCF
Pleasure Centre (Pharaohs Remix)
CFCF
Vermont
CFCF
Pleasure Centre Dans Un Taxi
CFCF
The Ruined Map
CFCF
Glass
CFCF
Strange Form of Life
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
Camera
CFCF
September
CFCF
Before And After Light
CFCF
