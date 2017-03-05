CFCF is the stage name of Canadian electronic musician/vocalist Michael Silver. Based in Montreal, Silver took the name CFCF from the call sign of the city's CFCF-TV.

Silver has released five albums and several EPs. In 2015 he released two albums within two weeks: Radiance and Submission on July 31, and The Colours of Life on August 14. His most recent release is Cascades, a collaborative EP recorded with Jean-Michel Blais.