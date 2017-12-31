The Kabeedies were an Indie, Afrobeat/Rock 'n' Roll band from Norwich/Woodbridge, England. The band was composed of Katie Allard (Vocals), Evan Jones (Guitar/Vocals), Rory Hill (Bass Guitar/Vocals) and Francis "Fab" Bell (Drums).

Their song 'Come On', originally a B-side to debut single 'Lovers Ought To' on Cherryade Records, was included on the Microsoft Xbox Kinect adverts Worldwide.

Their 2nd album 'Soap' was released in late February 2012.

In July 2012, vocalist Katie Allard left the band.

Jones, Hill and Bell have since formed Indie-Rock band, Keep Up.