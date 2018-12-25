{{Infobox musical artist | name = Quad City DJ's | image = Quad City DJ's.jpg | caption = Members of the Quad City DJ's. Left to right, Jay Ski, Jelanna LaFleur, and C.C. Lemonhead | landscape = yes | background = group_or_band | origin = Jacksonville, Florida, U.S. | genre = {{flatlist|

}}

| years_active =

| label = Quadrasound/Big Beat

| associated_acts =

| current_members =

}} Quad City DJ's is an American music group consisting of Jay Ski (Johnny McGowan), C.C. Lemonhead (Nathaniel Orange), JeLanna LaFleur who recorded the 1996 hit "C'mon N' Ride It (The Train)", a rap-remix of Barry White's 1974 "Theme from Together Brothers".

The two first partnered in 1988 in Jacksonville, Florida. They first were in a group known as Chill Deal. During this time they produced fellows acts Three Grand and Icey J, the latter being famous for the female answer rap to Rob Base's "It Takes Two" entitled "It Takes a Real Man". After Chill Deal dissolved, they reformed as 95 South to create the triple platinum hit "Whoot, There It Is". Their success led to work with Dis-n-Dat producing "Freak Me Baby" and 69 Boyz producing the double platinum single "Tootsee Roll".