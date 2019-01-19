The Rockin’ BerriesFormed 1961
The Rockin’ Berries
1961
The Rockin’ Berries Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rockin' Berries are a Beat group from Birmingham, England, who had several hit records in the UK in the 1960s. A version of the group, emphasising comedy routines as well as music, continues to perform to the present day.
The Rockin’ Berries Tracks
Poor Man's Son
The Rockin’ Berries
Poor Man's Son
Poor Man's Son
Last played on
He's In Town
The Rockin’ Berries
He's In Town
He's In Town
Last played on
I Didn't Mean To Hurt You (feat. Jefferson)
The Rockin’ Berries
I Didn't Mean To Hurt You (feat. Jefferson)
I Didn't Mean To Hurt You (feat. Jefferson)
Last played on
He's In Town
Rockin; Berries
He's In Town
He's In Town
Performer
Last played on
Poor Man's Son
Rockin' Berries
Poor Man's Son
Poor Man's Son
Performer
Last played on
The Laughing Policeman
The Rockin’ Berries
The Laughing Policeman
The Laughing Policeman
Last played on
When I'm cleaning windows
The Rockin’ Berries
When I'm cleaning windows
All I Want Is My Baby
The Rockin’ Berries
All I Want Is My Baby
