Jerry GoodmanBorn 16 March 1949
Jerry Goodman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949-03-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c0649a02-2d8a-4ae1-92b5-f318bad787e4
Jerry Goodman Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerry Goodman (born March 16, 1949) is an American violinist who played electric violin in the bands The Flock and the jazz fusion Mahavishnu Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jerry Goodman Tracks
Sort by
Country and Eastern Music
Jan Hammer
Country and Eastern Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpt5.jpglink
Country and Eastern Music
Last played on
Jerry Goodman Links
Back to artist