Lara Pulver (born 1 September 1980) is an English actress. She has played Erin Watts in the British BBC spy drama Spooks, and Irene Adler on BBC's TV adaptation Sherlock. She won the 2016 Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical in the West End's revival of the hit Broadway musical Gypsy.

