Alfred CortotBorn 26 September 1877. Died 15 June 1962
Alfred Cortot
1877-09-26
Alfred Cortot Biography (Wikipedia)
Alfred Denis Cortot (26 September 1877 – 15 June 1962) was a Franco-Swiss pianist, conductor, and teacher who was one of the most renowned classical musicians of the 20th century. He was especially valued for his poetic insight into Romantic piano works, particularly those of Chopin, Saint-Saëns and Schumann.
Alfred Cortot Tracks
Berceuse in D flat major, Op 57
Frédéric Chopin
Fetes Galantes, Bk.1: V. Fantoches
Claude Debussy
Keyboard Concerto in F minor, BWV 1056 (2nd mvt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg Concerto No.5 (1st mvt, cadenza)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Orchestra
Fileuse from Pelleas et Melisande
Gabriel Fauré
Phantasiestücke, Op.12: Des Abends
Robert Schumann
Dichterliebe op.48
Robert Schumann
Waltz in C sharp minor, Op 64 No 2
Frédéric Chopin
Prélude No. 17 in A flat
Frédéric Chopin
Study in G flat major, Op 25 No 9
Frédéric Chopin
II. Poco adagio cantabile (Piano Trio in G major, Hob.XV:25)
Joseph Haydn
Siciliana in D minor, BWV 596
Johann Sebastian Bach
Piano Trio in G major, H XV 25, 'Gypsy'
Joseph Haydn
Golliwog's Cakewalk
Claude Debussy
Study in A minor, Op 25 No 11
Frédéric Chopin
Brandenburg Concerto No.5 in D, BWV1050
Johann Sebastian Bach
Orchestra
Sonata no. 2 in B flat minor Op.35 for piano: 3rd movement; Marche funebre (feat. Alfred Cortot)
Frédéric Chopin
Arioso arr Cortot from Keyboard Concerto in F minor, BWV 1056 (feat. Alfred Cortot)
Stephen Hough
Ballade No 1 in G minor, Op 23
Frédéric Chopin
Barcarolle in F sharp major Op.60 for piano (feat. Alfred Cortot)
Frédéric Chopin
