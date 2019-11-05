Ben BeckerBorn 19 December 1964
Ben Becker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1964-12-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c062c332-a58b-44b6-a43d-7e6a1fe63531
Ben Becker Biography (Wikipedia)
Ben Becker (born 19 December 1964 in Bremen) is a German film and theatre actor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ben Becker Tracks
Sort by
Die Legion
Ben Becker
Die Legion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Die Legion
Last played on
Ben Becker Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist