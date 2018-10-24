Saulius SondeckisBorn 11 October 1928. Died 3 February 2016
Saulius Sondeckis (11 October 1928 – 3 February 2016) was a Lithuanian violinist, conductor, orchestra leader and professor. He founded the Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra in 1960 and was its artistic director and principal conductor until 2004.
Bassoon Concerto in F major arr for trumpet (3rd mvt)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel
Bassoon Concerto in F major arr for trumpet (3rd mvt)
Bassoon Concerto in F major arr for trumpet (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Tabula Rasa
Arvo Pärt
Tabula Rasa
Tabula Rasa
Last played on
Tabula Rasa - Concerto For 2 Violins, Strings And Prepared Piano
Gidon Kremer
Tabula Rasa - Concerto For 2 Violins, Strings And Prepared Piano
Tabula Rasa - Concerto For 2 Violins, Strings And Prepared Piano
Last played on
Trisagion for orchestra
Arvo Pärt
Trisagion for orchestra
Trisagion for orchestra
Performer
Last played on
